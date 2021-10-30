RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Dalung advises Buhari to stop depending on ‘overzealous elements’

Authors:

bayo wahab

Dalung says the people Buhari surrounds himself with are not doing their own part of the responsibility.

Former minister, Solomon Dalung and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)
Former minister, Solomon Dalung and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to stop depending on ‘overzealous elements’ to govern the country.

Recommended articles

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Dalung, who served as minister from 2015 to 2019, said the president is a victim of noble intentions.

He added that the people the president surrounds himself with are not doing their own part of the responsibility.

“If everybody is honestly doing their own part of the responsibility, the furore about your personality would have not existed in the first place. Since you depend on them to govern, their stories are your truth, which is the opposite of the reality on ground.

“You have been overwhelmed by challenges of leadership and desperately desire assistance, but unfortunately, you are a victim of noble intentions surrounded by overzealous elements patronising an agenda contrary to your mandate, ” the post reads in part.

Dalung added that the president should remember he could not exonerate himself of responsibility because the bulk ends on his table.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police, NSCDC give conflicting details as bandits kill 3 security operatives in Zamfara

Police, NSCDC give conflicting details as bandits kill 3 security operatives in Zamfara

Dalung advises Buhari to stop depending on ‘overzealous elements’

Dalung advises Buhari to stop depending on ‘overzealous elements’

‘It’s not from us’, EFCC boss Bawa distances commission from raid on Justice Odili’s home

‘It’s not from us’, EFCC boss Bawa distances commission from raid on Justice Odili’s home

Ozekhome says raid on Justice Odili’s home was politically motivated to embarrass her

Ozekhome says raid on Justice Odili’s home was politically motivated to embarrass her

Orji Kalu congratulates Oba of Lagos, Akiolu at 78

Orji Kalu congratulates Oba of Lagos, Akiolu at 78

Troops kill 4 IPOB/ESN gunmen, recover arms and vehicles

Troops kill 4 IPOB/ESN gunmen, recover arms and vehicles

Former senator, Nelson Effiong regains freedom after 54 days in captivity

Former senator, Nelson Effiong regains freedom after 54 days in captivity

PDP Convention: Gov Okowa says party will come out strong, united 

PDP Convention: Gov Okowa says party will come out strong, united 

Anambra Deputy Gov urge electorate to disregard political blackmail against APC

Anambra Deputy Gov urge electorate to disregard political blackmail against APC

Trending

2023: Former House of Rep Speaker says the north rejects zoning because of Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Anambra election: Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorses APC candidate Andy Uba

President Muhammadu Buhari after handing the APC flag to Senator Andy Uba. [Presidency]

Despite Buhari’s warning, IPOB insists Anambra election won’t hold if Nnamdi Kanu isn’t released

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu and President Muhammadu Buhari (Peoples Gazette)

Secondus loses bid to stop PDP National Convention as Appeal Court dismisses case

Secondus loses bid to stop PDP National Convention as Appeal Court dismisses case.