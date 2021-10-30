Dalung advises Buhari to stop depending on ‘overzealous elements’

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Dalung, who served as minister from 2015 to 2019, said the president is a victim of noble intentions.

He added that the people the president surrounds himself with are not doing their own part of the responsibility.

“If everybody is honestly doing their own part of the responsibility, the furore about your personality would have not existed in the first place. Since you depend on them to govern, their stories are your truth, which is the opposite of the reality on ground.

“You have been overwhelmed by challenges of leadership and desperately desire assistance, but unfortunately, you are a victim of noble intentions surrounded by overzealous elements patronising an agenda contrary to your mandate, ” the post reads in part.