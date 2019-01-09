The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has donated N500,000 to the journalists who were injured during a clash that occurred at a rally held by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state.

On Tuesday, January 8, 2019, two factions of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) engaged in a free for all, while Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was making his speech.

A video of the clash shows several young men chasing each other with weapons and shots being fired sporadically.

According to Daily Post, CUPP accused Buhari’s administration of neglecting the issue of security.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement issued to newsmen, also said “Buhari and APC administration place no value on human life. Their ambition for re-election is worth the life of Nigerians, going by their actions.

“APC is promoting violence, killing people without any care for human lives and allowing thousands to die as a result of their leadership incompetence.

“The APC has recruited killers to unleash mayhem on the citizens of our dear nation as shown during the bloody Lagos rally.

“With the lingering Boko Haram insurgencies in the North Eastern states, to the herdsmen’s destructions of lives and properties in the Middle-Belt region of Taraba, Plateau, Benue and Kogi States, the rising killings by bandits in Zamfara, Katsina etc. These depict a frail security system promoted by the incompetence of those the citizens entrusted to safeguard them.

“All we have seen over the years since 2015 is a President who consoles and begs victims of massacre to tolerate and leave in peace with others while pampering the real killers.

“The figure of Nigerians’ lives lost in 2018 alone is disheartening, yet the APC administration is more desperate to be served.

“They will do anything to remain in government, they are inhuman, with no value for human lives and properties, and this was proved in their bloody rally.”

Also, a popular NURTW leader known as MC Oluomo, was reportedly stabbed in the neck with a poisoned knife during the clash.