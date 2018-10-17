CUPP commences search for consensus candidate for 2019 election

news

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said it had commenced the process of selecting its consensus flagbearer for the 2019 presidential election.

The coalition disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Tuesday in Abuja.

CUPP was formed in July by the leadership of 39 opposition parties with the aim of producing a presidential candidate that would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election and, later form government of national unity

Ugochinyere said that the decision to start the the selection process was reached when leaders of the opposition parties met behind closed doors on Tuesday at the Yaradua Center, Abuja.

He also disclosed that the CUPP chieftains pledged their readiness and commitment to forge a common front to vote out the APC administration in the 2019 general elections .

He said that the meeting had in attendance over 40 Chairmen of National Political parties which were part of the coalition and other strategic partners in the coalition.

He added that the meeting chaired by the Chairman, CUPP Steering Committee, Prince Onyinlola Olagunsoye, had in attendance National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae; National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Reformed-APC Chairman, Buba Galadima; and the Leader of the National Intervention Movement, Alhaji Tafawa Belewa.

Others at the meeting according to him, include Former Cross River Governor, Liyel Imoke, and all the Chairmen of the over 40 political parties in the coalition.