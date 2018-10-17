Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

CUPP commences search for consensus candidate for 2019 election

CUPP commences search for consensus candidate for 2019 election

The coalition disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Tuesday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play CUPP commences search for consensus candidate for 2019 election (premiumtimesng)

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said it had commenced the process of selecting its consensus flagbearer for the 2019 presidential election.

The coalition disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Tuesday in Abuja.

CUPP was formed in July by the leadership of 39 opposition parties with the aim of producing a presidential candidate that would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election and, later form government of national unity

Ugochinyere said that the decision to start the the selection process was reached when leaders of the opposition parties met behind closed doors on Tuesday at the Yaradua Center, Abuja.

He also disclosed that the CUPP chieftains pledged their readiness and commitment to forge a common front to vote out the APC administration in the 2019 general elections .

He said that the meeting had in attendance over 40 Chairmen of National Political parties which were part of the coalition and other strategic partners in the coalition.

He added that the meeting chaired by the Chairman, CUPP Steering Committee, Prince Onyinlola Olagunsoye, had in attendance National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae; National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Reformed-APC Chairman, Buba Galadima; and the Leader of the National Intervention Movement, Alhaji Tafawa Belewa.

Others at the meeting according to him, include Former Cross River Governor, Liyel Imoke, and all the Chairmen of the over 40 political parties in the coalition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 "Atiku is coming back to create a paradise for thieves" - Soworebullet
2 Oby Ezekwesili challenges Buhari to a debatebullet
3 "Obasanjo is dishonest, unpatriotic," "Buhari is a useless man" -...bullet

Related Articles

Eunice Atuejide Presidential candidate says Nigerians should be earning at least N50,000 minimum wage
Eunice Atuejide Candidate vows to contest every 4 years until she becomes President
Inter-party Advisory Council Ameh emerges as IPAC chairman
"Since men have failed Nigeria, give women a chance", says presidential candidate, Adesanya-Davies
Electoral Bill Buhari, APC afraid of free and fair 2019 election - CUPP
Opinion Ahead of primaries, is Saraki the candidate the PDP needs?
2019 Elections How PACT crumbled before and after Fela Durotoye beat Moghalu to emerge consensus candidate
Akpabio Senator reacts to calls for Senate to declare his seat vacant
Pulse Opinion Durotoye's PACT is currently the biggest joke in Nigerian politics and it is a sad sight
APDA Political party, N-ADC merge, become Advanced Republicans

Politics

Atiku vows at least 40% of his cabinet would be women, youths
Atiku vows at least 40% of his cabinet would be women, youths if elected President
The Senate on Tuesday approved the security budget of N53.2 billion for the 2019 general elections.
Senate approves N53.2b for security during 2019 general elections
Osun Governorship Election: Adeleke files petition at tribunal
Osun Governorship Election: Adeleke files petition at tribunal
Buhari reassures int'l community of free, fair elections in 2019
Buhari reassures int'l community of free, fair elections in 2019
X
Advertisement