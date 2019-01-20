The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has challenged President Buhari to debate with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The group gave the challenge after Atiku boycotted the presidential debate which held on Saturday, January 20, 2019 because Buhari was absent.

According to Daily Post, CUPP, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere said the fear of humiliation is the main reason the President refused to attend the presidential debate.

The statement said “The candidate of Nigerians for the election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, flew over 16 hours all the way from the United States of America and got to the venue of the debate just to keep his word to Nigerians that he was ready to debate with President Buhari only for the President to run away.

“We reiterate our earlier position that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is ready and willing to debate with President Buhari any day, any time even if President Buhari is the one that will set the questions and choose the venue.

“Our challenge will provide Nigerians the rare opportunity to assess the intellectual incapacity and verify the hollowness and lack of depth of the the president and his thought process.

“The CUPP is in support of the position of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to participate in the debate in the absence of the President who is the main challenger of Alhaji Atiku in the 2019 Presidential election.

“We await President Buhari to accept this Atiku Challenge or hide his face in shame!”

Buhari’s camp reacts

Buhari’s campaign team, in a statement which it issued after the presidential debate, said he could not attend the event because of his busy schedule.

An excerpt of the statement signed by Festus Keyamo reads “our presidential candidate has taken full advantage of another town-hall meeting organized by another group which held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. He was also joined at that town-hall meeting by our Vice-Presidential candidate who is also the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

“Nigerians from all walks of life who were physically present and through on-line platforms asked uncensored questions which were adequately answered. It was also transmitted live by various broadcast networks in Nigeria.”

“In addition, the busy and hectic official and campaign schedules of Mr. President clashed with this programme. Today, Mr. President commissioned the Baro Inland Water Port in Niger State and campaigned in Niger and Plateau States where his time was over-stretched by the tumultuous and mammoth crowds in both States, (as seen by Nigerians on live television) and only returned to Abuja late this evening,” the statement added.

The presidential debate was organised by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) and the Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG).