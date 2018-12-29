The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned President Buhari for mourning ex-President Shehu Shagari.

Shagari died on Friday, December 28, 2018, at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness.

According to Daily Post, the CUPP called on the President to save his condolence because he was one of the officers that sacked Shagari in a coup.

In December 1983, the late President was ousted in a coup that saw the emergence of then, Major General Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s Head of State.

CUPP also commiserated with Shagari’s family and called on its member parties to fly their flags at half-mast in honour of the former President.

“We commiserate with the Shagari family, the Sokoto State Government and indeed all Nigerians on such a huge loss of a nationalist and elder statesman per excellence particularly at these very challenging times. We also pray God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“President Shagari was a democrat who believed in the supremacy of the power of the people and only succumbed to the barrel of the gun of people who did not and still do not believe in the tenets of democracy and the supremacy of the rule of law.

“We however urge President Muhammadu Buhari to keep his tributes in honour of Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

“The Grand Alliance leadership has directed all the over 50 parties in the opposition coalition to fly their party flags at half mast as mark of respect to this great hero.

“Nigeria shall overcome this loss by the special grace of God and democracy will once again not fail in our time," CUPP's statement reads.

The CUPP has also endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar as its consensus candidate.