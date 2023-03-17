ADVERTISEMENT
Cross River YPP Dep. Governorship candidate, 3 others kidnapped – Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Cross River has confirmed the abduction of the Deputy Gov’ship candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), Mr Agbor Onyi.

SP Irene Ugbo (PeoplesGazette)
She said among those abducted was an Assistant Supretendent of Immigration, Imojara Imojara.

Ugbo said that the four persons were travelling to Northern Cross River for Saturday’s election when they were abducted on Thursday evening.

“The victims were travelling in a Toyota Corolla when the kidnappers stopped the vehicle and took them away into the forest.

“One of the occupants, Mrs Sandara Egbung, is the wife of an aide to Gov. Ben Ayade,” the police spokesman added.

Ugbo, however, said that the Command was working tirelessly to ensure their release.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of Election has directed that drastic action should be taken. It is being worked on. Let us hope and pray that before Saturday, everything will be fine,” she added.

A source who pleaded anonymity said that the kidnappers had initially demanded for N60 million ransom, which they later reduced to N40 million.

