Cross River YPP Dep. Governorship candidate, 3 others kidnapped – Police

She said among those abducted was an Assistant Supretendent of Immigration, Imojara Imojara.

Ugbo said that the four persons were travelling to Northern Cross River for Saturday’s election when they were abducted on Thursday evening.

“The victims were travelling in a Toyota Corolla when the kidnappers stopped the vehicle and took them away into the forest.

“One of the occupants, Mrs Sandara Egbung, is the wife of an aide to Gov. Ben Ayade,” the police spokesman added.

Ugbo, however, said that the Command was working tirelessly to ensure their release.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of Election has directed that drastic action should be taken. It is being worked on. Let us hope and pray that before Saturday, everything will be fine,” she added.