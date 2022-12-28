Cross River Senator withdraws case against APC, vows to work for Tinubu

He said that his decision was based on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s public appeal to him.

“The public appeal by the presidential candidate and National Leader of our party is such a humbling experience which I cannot ignore under any circumstances.

“On this note, therefore, I have taken the hard decision to put an end to the litigation and instead work for the success of the party,” he said.

The Senator who reiterated his respect for Tinubu, said that he had accepted to swallow the bitter pill and work in harmony with the party for its victory.

He called on his supporters and other aggrieved members of the party to join him in the renewed commitment to move the party forward.

“We cannot afford to go into the next election fragmented, factionalised, and disunited,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen John Owan-Enoh was one of the governorship aspirants of the APC but lost to Sen. Bassey Otu at the party’s primaries in May.