Cross River APC unveils campaign council, targets 500,000 votes for Tinubu.

It also has Sen. Stephen Odey as the Deputy DG for Cross River North and Mr Chris Obasse as Deputy DG for Cross River Central.

Also, the Commissioner for Sports, Mr Offu Aya, was appointed as the Deputy DG for Cross River South.

The party appointed Mr Peter Ojie as the Secretary of the council.

Other members of the council include the party’s National Woman Leader, Dr Betta Edu, Deputy Gov. Ivara Esu, the Governorship Candidate and his deputy, Sen. Bassey Otu and Mr Peter Odey, amongst others.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Alphonsus Eba, performed the unveiling before newsmen in Calabar.

In a brief remark, Eba said the party was going into the campaign as a united platform.

“Our target is to come out on Feb. 25 with nothing less than 500,000 votes in support of our presidential candidate and the national assembly candidates.

“It is our hope that the 500,000 votes will represent over 80 per cent of votes that would come out of the field on that day,” Eba said.

He said that the party had structures across the state that would guarantee success for APC in the elections.

He said: “After due consultation with party stakeholders, we have agreed that it’s time to move into the field.

“The council comprises 2,500 members, while the Local Government (LG) Campaign Council will have 52,000 members divided into 27 directorates.”