Critics of Obasanjo's endorsement of Obi will be shocked - Labour Party

This is coming amidst claims by opposition parties that the endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former president Olusegun Obasanjo was worthless.

Meanwhile, in a chat with Saturday PUNCH, the Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yinusa Tanko, said the former Anambra State Governor will shock critics in the forthcoming election.

Recall that Obasanjo had received a backlash following his recent statement at the Nigeria Leadership series, a digital event organised by the Africa Leadership Group on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The former President said at the event that he would not join the campaign trail of Obi nor would he be mobilising other former Presidents and statesmen for him.

Tanko replies to critics: Responding to criticisms of Obasanjo's endorsement, Tanko said his decision proved that he is a patriot who was willing to bring the country out of the doldrums and transform it by ensuring that power doesn't reside with corrupt and unhealthy persons.

The Spokesman also disclosed that the former President has not wavered in his support for Obi, adding that his contributions to the movement can't be undermined by anyone.

Tanko's words: “He has been more obedient than any other person, so anybody cannot undermine the contribution of Obasanjo. The simple fact that he is determined to take Nigeria out of the woods, he reached out. You will be surprised by the level of reaching out that Obasanjo has done. He has reached out to a lot of Nigerians and they are working very hard to ensure that Peter Obi gets all the support he needs.