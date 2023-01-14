ADVERTISEMENT
Critics of Obasanjo's endorsement of Obi will be shocked - Labour Party

Nurudeen Shotayo

Labour Party argued that a big shock awaits the people that said Obasanjo's endorsement of Obi was worthless.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
This is coming amidst claims by opposition parties that the endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former president Olusegun Obasanjo was worthless.

Meanwhile, in a chat with Saturday PUNCH, the Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yinusa Tanko, said the former Anambra State Governor will shock critics in the forthcoming election.

Recall that Obasanjo had received a backlash following his recent statement at the Nigeria Leadership series, a digital event organised by the Africa Leadership Group on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The former President said at the event that he would not join the campaign trail of Obi nor would he be mobilising other former Presidents and statesmen for him.

Tanko replies to critics: Responding to criticisms of Obasanjo's endorsement, Tanko said his decision proved that he is a patriot who was willing to bring the country out of the doldrums and transform it by ensuring that power doesn't reside with corrupt and unhealthy persons.

The Spokesman also disclosed that the former President has not wavered in his support for Obi, adding that his contributions to the movement can't be undermined by anyone.

Tanko's words: He has been more obedient than any other person, so anybody cannot undermine the contribution of Obasanjo. The simple fact that he is determined to take Nigeria out of the woods, he reached out. You will be surprised by the level of reaching out that Obasanjo has done. He has reached out to a lot of Nigerians and they are working very hard to ensure that Peter Obi gets all the support he needs.

They will be so shocked with regards to winning his ward, this is somebody that connects both local and international communities. He is known for his vision, determination, doggedness, and love for Nigeria. He has spoken and the country is already shaking. If he is not that important why would his words make so much tremor nationwide, especially when he is talking to the Nigerian Youth–they appreciate and respect his words. They are ready to go.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
