The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Bayo Wahab

The suspension and expulsion of the party chieftains were announced on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at a press conference in Jalingo, the state capital.

The Senator-elect for Taraba South Senatorial District, David Jimkuta has been suspended. (TheCable)
The Senator-elect for Taraba South Senatorial District, David Jimkuta has been suspended. (TheCable)

Recommended articles

The El-Suldi Ibrahim-led State Working Committee also expelled Chief David Sabo Kente, one of the governorship aspirants of the party in the 2023 general election for the same reason.

The suspension and expulsion of the party chieftains were announced on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at a press conference in Jalingo, the state capital.

Speaking at the conference, the chairman of the party, Ibrahim El-Suldi said both Kimkuta and Kente failed to answer the party’s call when they were invited following a series of allegations levelled against them by members of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometime in July 2022, the executives of the APC Kente Ward of Wukari Local Government Area wrote the Chairman of the APC Wukari Local Government Area calling for the expulsion of Chief David Sabo Kente citing a series of allegations he committed against the party as enshrined in the party constitution 2022 as amended.

“The APC in Wukari local government on several occasions invited Chief David Sabo Kente to defend himself on the allegations levelled against him by the ward executives of the APC Ward but he refused to honour their invitations and abused them instead.

“On August 12, 2022, the APC Wukari LGA wrote a letter to the State APC on the above complaints. Having investigated and confirmed that all constitutional procedures of fair hearing and disciplinary steps were satisfactorily followed by both the Ward and Local Government level of the party in Kente and Wukari Local Government. The State Working Committee in its sitting on Thursday, April 20, 2023, exercised its powers under Article 13 (9) (iv) of the party constitution and ratify the decision of the APC Wukari Local Government Area.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Chief David Sabo Kente stands expelled from the All Progressives Congress and should stop parading himself as a member of the party henceforth.

He explained that on March 21, 2023, members of the party at Fete Ward of Takum Local Government Area in a petition listed some offences against Jimkuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In line with Article 13 (9) (iv) of the APC constitution 2022, as amended, the State Working Committee sat on April 20, 2023, and ratify the action of the APC Takum Local Government Area with slight modification in line with 21 (5) (h), (ii).

“By this modification, we hereby suspend Jimkuta David from the party and recommend to the National Executive Committee his expulsion from the party for a plethora of offences he is found guilty of. Jimkuta S.U David stands suspended from the party henceforth,” he said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

Abia School of Nursing and Midwifery, cheapest in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Abia School of Nursing and Midwifery, cheapest in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id

Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id

I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen

Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

I won’t give up until I reclaim your mandate - Obi assures his supporters

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle