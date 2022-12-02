Crisis in Ogun Labour Party as Chair, Spokesman suspended over Okupe's saga

The suspension was announced by a faction loyal to the Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, who alongside 10 other members, was expelled for alleged breach of the party constitution.

Recall that Okupe was booted out of the party by the state chairman, national publicity secretary, and other top executives on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, in a counter-move, some members loyal to the campaign DG announced the suspension of Ashade and Arabambi for their earlier action.

The plot twist occured on Friday, December 2, 2022, as the Deputy Chairman, Lookman Jagun and four others reaffirmed Okupe’s membership, while axing the trio of Ashade, Feyisola and Arabambi citing anti-party activities.

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, Jagun, alongside Ogun Central Senatorial Leader, Ope Ijaola; Ogun West Senatorial Leader, Taofeek Oloyede; State Women Leader, Olori Bukola; and the state treasurer, Fesomade Gbadebo, said the decisions were taken after an emergency leadership and stakeholders’ meeting held in the Ogun State capital.

Jagun's word: “Rising from an emergency leadership and stakeholders’ meeting held today in Abeokuta, the party decided to axe these officers for various offences bothering on connivance with other parties, especially the ruling All Progressives Congress Government in the State to thwart the aspirations of Labour Party candidates in Ogun State as well as their various gross public misconducts and anti party activities.

“We consider their recent vituperation and interventions as scenes from their theatre of the absurd and their last dance of the macabre by making such insensitive, uncouth and laughable announcements on severely faulted and faultable premises.

“We dissociate ourselves and condemn its utterances and import in its entirety and declare it undemocratic, unreasonable, capable of threatening the peace and the democratic space of the country and of no substance and effect whatsoever.

“We hereby reaffirm and pass a vote of confidence on the Director General of the Obi Datti Campaign Organisation Dr. Doyin Okupe as well as the 11 notable members of the Party that are purportedly expunged.”

Jagun also urged the party leadership to direct Arabambi to “to hand over and hand off all matters in court on the listing of Labour Party candidates names for the 2023 Elections to prevent electoral failure of the party in Ogun State.”

Arabambi kicks: When contacted by The Punch, the National Publicity Secretary dismissed his suspension, insisting that it can't stand.