The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Oct. 11, 2018 the state APC chapter filed a case before the court praying it to compel the APC national headquarters and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept the primary election it conducted on Oct. 7, 2018.

NAN also reports that the national headquarters of the APC had earlier declared that there was no primary election of the party in the state.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Bello Shinkafi said his judgment was based on the evidences tendered before the court by various witnesses whom were cross examined.

According to the judgement, the APC Zamfara State Chapter was qualified to field candidates to contest elections for the Governorship, National Assembly and the State House of Assembly elections.

The judgement also ordered INEC and APC national headquarters to recognise the primary election held by the party in the state.

Reacting to the judgement, the counsel to the plantiff, Sani Katu, commended the Judge for the judgement.