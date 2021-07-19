Court stops Zamfara Assembly from impeaching Gov Mattawale's Deputy

Egwuatu, who ordered the defendants to maintain status quo pending the heating and determination of the motion on notice, also stopped the house from impeaching its other members who are still in the PDP.

He directed the plaintiff to serve all the defendants in the suit before Friday and adjourned the matter until July 23 for hearing of the motion on notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Governor Matawalle and Chief Judge of Zamfara are 1st to 7th defendants respectively.

NAN recalls that though Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara recently defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), his deputy, Gusau, did not.

The lawmakers in the state had threatened to impeach Gusau over activities they considered to be a threat to the security in the state which they claimed he was involved in.

The PDP, through its lawyer, had urged the court to grant its prayer in the interest of justice.

The party said the court had the inherent power to grant the order.