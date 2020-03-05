Justice Lewis Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Kano, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, has issued an interim order halting the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pulse had reported on Wednesday, March 4, that an FCT High Court restrained Oshiomhole from acting as chairman of the party.

Following an application by one Aliyu Rabiu praying the court to stop the APC and INEC from effecting Oshiomhole’s suspension, the judge asked parties involved to “maintain the status quo ante bellum (state existing before the current state)” pending the court’s final decision.

Rabiu's application specifically asked the court to stop those involved in the matter from giving effect to the resolution of the APC helmsman’s ward to suspend him in 2019.