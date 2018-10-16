Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Court stops INEC, APC from disqualifying candidates in Zamfara

Court stops INEC, APC from disqualifying candidates in Zamfara

The order was issued by Justice Mukhtar Yushau on Tuesday, October 16, 208, following a suit filed by three members of the APC in Zamfara state on October 8, 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court stops INEC, APC from disqualifying candidates in Zamfara play

A gavel.

(The Guardian Nigeria)

The Zamfara State High Court has issued an order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from disqualifying candidates of the party from contesting in the 2019 election.

According to Channels TV, the order was issued by Justice Mukhtar Yushau on Tuesday, October 16, 208, following a suit filed by three members of the APC in Zamfara state on October 8, 2018, through their counsel, Muhammad Sani Katu.

Those who filed the suit are:  the APC Chairmen of Gusau Local Government Area, Tsafe Local Government Area, Babangida Abdullahi, Kabiru Chafe respectively, and Sanusi Dan-Alhahi.

INEC’s ban

INEC, on October 10, 2018 announced that it has barred the Zamfara State chapter of the ruling APC from fielding any candidate during the 2019 general elections after failing to conduct primary elections.

October 7, 2018, was the deadline set by INEC for all political parties to conclude their primaries.

However, the electoral body was not able to supervise any of the APC primary elections due to an internal crisis that rocked the party.

Court ruling

In his ruling, Justice Yushau called on INEC, the APC, its North-West zonal chairman to maintain the status-quo as at October 8, 2018, the date which the suit was filed.

ALSO READ: INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu says ban on Zamfara APC stands

The Judge then adjourned the hearing to October 23, 2018 for other parties to file a response.

APC, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lanre Onilu countered INEC’s ban, saying that it will field candidates for all elective positions in Zamfara in the 2019 general elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili challenges Buhari to a debatebullet
2 "Atiku is coming back to create a paradise for thieves" - Soworebullet
3 "Obasanjo is dishonest, unpatriotic," "Buhari is a useless man" -...bullet

Related Articles

In Rivers Court annuls all APC elections
Gov. Yari pledges to remain in APC in spite of crisis
2019 Elections APC will definitely field governorship candidate in Zamfara, Okorocha insists
Zamfara APC Crisis: President Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov. Yari
Marafa says Gov Abdul’aziz Yari is free to leave APC
INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu says ban on Zamfara APC stands
APC counters INEC, says it will field candidates for Zamfara in 2019

Politics

Atuejide: Buhari is the worst president Nigeria will ever have
Presidential candidate, Eunice Atuejide, says Buhari is the worst president Nigeria will ever have
Adesanya-Davies: Men should give women chance to lead Nigeria
"Since men have failed Nigeria, give women a chance", says presidential candidate, Adesanya-Davies
APC counters INEC, says it will field candidates for Zamfara in 2019
Group says Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a bloody nose
Buhari not in charge of Nigeria - Tambuwal
X
Advertisement