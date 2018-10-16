Court stops INEC, APC from disqualifying candidates in Zamfara

news

The Zamfara State High Court has issued an order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from disqualifying candidates of the party from contesting in the 2019 election.

According to Channels TV, the order was issued by Justice Mukhtar Yushau on Tuesday, October 16, 208, following a suit filed by three members of the APC in Zamfara state on October 8, 2018, through their counsel, Muhammad Sani Katu.

Those who filed the suit are: the APC Chairmen of Gusau Local Government Area, Tsafe Local Government Area, Babangida Abdullahi, Kabiru Chafe respectively, and Sanusi Dan-Alhahi.

INEC’s ban

INEC, on October 10, 2018 announced that it has barred the Zamfara State chapter of the ruling APC from fielding any candidate during the 2019 general elections after failing to conduct primary elections.

October 7, 2018, was the deadline set by INEC for all political parties to conclude their primaries.

However, the electoral body was not able to supervise any of the APC primary elections due to an internal crisis that rocked the party.

Court ruling

In his ruling, Justice Yushau called on INEC, the APC, its North-West zonal chairman to maintain the status-quo as at October 8, 2018, the date which the suit was filed.

The Judge then adjourned the hearing to October 23, 2018 for other parties to file a response.