The Owerri High Court has declared the impeachment of Eze Madumere as the Deputy Governor of Imo State as invalid with no legal effect.

This ruling was handed down by Justice Benjamin Iheaka on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, adding an extra edge to the power tussle in state's Government House as Governor Rochas Okorocha attempts to get rid of his deputy.

Madumere was impeached by the Imo House of Assembly on July 30, 2018 for gross misconduct and abandonment of the duties of his office.

