RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court sacks Zamfara PDP Governorship candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal High Court in Gusau, Zamfara, has nullified the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that produced Dauda Lawan-Dare as the party’s governorship candidate in 2023 general elections in the state.

pdp. [The Mail]
pdp. [The Mail]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP governorship primaries held on May 25 and produced Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare, as the party’s governorship candidate for the state’s 2023 governorship election.

Three aspirants, who are plaintiffs in the suit, Dr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, Alhaji Wadat Madawaki and Hafiz Muhammad, sought the nullification of the primary election over alleged irregularities.

The election was conducted by a committee sent from the PDP National Headquarters Abuja, led by Alhaji Adamu Maina-Waziri.

The defendants are the PDP, Maina-Waziri, retired Col. Bala Mande, Zamfara PDP Chairman; Lawal-Dare, the PDP governorship candidate, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The presiding Judge, Bappa-Aliyu said the court granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs.

“The court has granted the prayers submitted in this honorable court by the plaintiffs and hereby ruled in their favour.”

“The 109-page judgment will be presented to the counsel of both parties,” the judge said.

Addressing journalists at the court premises, the counsel to the plaintiffs Ibrahim Aliyu, said the court nullified the election of Dauda Lawan Dare based on the prayers they submitted before the court.

“We are happy today as the court has answered our prayers and cancelled the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as PDP candidate in Zamfara state.”

“Part of our prayers: we urged the court to nullify the primary elections because of series of irregularities and we are happy that our prayers were granted.”

Responding, the State Legal Adviser of the PDP, Mr Bashir Masama who represented the defendants, said the PDP would study the judgment and take the necessary action.

“Yes, the judgement was in the favour of plantiffs and all the defendants are going to study it and take next action,” Masama added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was misquoted - Shettima clarifies Tinubu-Abacha comparison

I was misquoted - Shettima clarifies Tinubu-Abacha comparison

Atiku didn't travel for medical reasons - Aide

Atiku didn't travel for medical reasons - Aide

ASUU Strike: Again, Buhari meets Pro-Chancellors of universities

ASUU Strike: Again, Buhari meets Pro-Chancellors of universities

Why we spend so much to conduct elections — INEC

Why we spend so much to conduct elections — INEC

Climate change: FG unveils Nigeria Cooling Action Plan

Climate change: FG unveils Nigeria Cooling Action Plan

Kano Govt approves N304m for state university’s academic staff allowances

Kano Govt approves N304m for state university’s academic staff allowances

Suspected gunmen kill member of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Ebonyi

Suspected gunmen kill member of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Ebonyi

Zulum empowers 1,000 Biu youths with N100m

Zulum empowers 1,000 Biu youths with N100m

Court sacks Zamfara PDP Governorship candidate

Court sacks Zamfara PDP Governorship candidate

Trending

Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of attempting to start a second civil war

Ifeanyi-Ubah

How Ifeanyi Ubah survived an attack on his convoy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson