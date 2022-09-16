Court sacks Zamfara PDP Governorship candidate

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP governorship primaries held on May 25 and produced Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare, as the party’s governorship candidate for the state’s 2023 governorship election.

Three aspirants, who are plaintiffs in the suit, Dr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, Alhaji Wadat Madawaki and Hafiz Muhammad, sought the nullification of the primary election over alleged irregularities.

The election was conducted by a committee sent from the PDP National Headquarters Abuja, led by Alhaji Adamu Maina-Waziri.

The defendants are the PDP, Maina-Waziri, retired Col. Bala Mande, Zamfara PDP Chairman; Lawal-Dare, the PDP governorship candidate, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The presiding Judge, Bappa-Aliyu said the court granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs.

“The court has granted the prayers submitted in this honorable court by the plaintiffs and hereby ruled in their favour.”

“The 109-page judgment will be presented to the counsel of both parties,” the judge said.

Addressing journalists at the court premises, the counsel to the plaintiffs Ibrahim Aliyu, said the court nullified the election of Dauda Lawan Dare based on the prayers they submitted before the court.

“We are happy today as the court has answered our prayers and cancelled the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as PDP candidate in Zamfara state.”

“Part of our prayers: we urged the court to nullify the primary elections because of series of irregularities and we are happy that our prayers were granted.”

Responding, the State Legal Adviser of the PDP, Mr Bashir Masama who represented the defendants, said the PDP would study the judgment and take the necessary action.