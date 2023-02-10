BREAKING: Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP Gov. candidate

Court replaces Abacha: The appellate court subsequently ordered that Sadiq Wali, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kano State, be restored at the party’s flag-bearer.

Recall: The PDP in Kano State had been engulfed in a leadership crisis which culminated in the emergence of two parallel gubernatorial candidates, Abacha and Wali.

Why Abacha is sacked: In a consensus judgment of the three-man panel read by Justice Usman Musale, the appellate court held that the law is clear, adding that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP can conduct the gubernatorial primary elections of a party.

The panel added that Abacha didn’t participate in the primary election conducted by NEC that produced Wali and therefore had no locus standi to challenge the said primary.

What you must know: Abacha is the son of the late military dictator, Sani Abacha.

Muhammed Abacha has been mentioned in various court cases in Nigeria and abroad as being one of the channels his father used to steal billions of naira of public funds while in office.

He was detained by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration for several months for the alleged looting but the family later agreed to a deal with the Federal Government (FG).

The FG has since recovered billions of naira from Abacha since the former Nigerian ruler’s death in 1998.