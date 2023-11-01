ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Court sacks former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam from senate

Ima Elijah

According to the appellate court, the tribunal erred in its evaluation of the evidence presented.

The court has granted ex-governor Gabriel Suswam a bail in the sum of N500m after he was arraigned for illegal possession of firearms.
The court has granted ex-governor Gabriel Suswam a bail in the sum of N500m after he was arraigned for illegal possession of firearms.

Recommended articles

The decision was made by a three-member panel led by Justice Abimbola Adejumo, concluding that Suswam was not the rightful winner of the senatorial election held in Benue North-East on February 25, 2023.

The court criticised the judgment of the Benue State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, which had initially reinstated Suswam in the Senate after nullifying Emmanuel Udende's election victory.

According to the appellate court, the tribunal erred in its evaluation of the evidence presented, leading to a flawed conclusion that favored Suswam's petition against Udende’s election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal, after careful consideration, voided the tribunal's judgment, acknowledging the merit in the appeal submitted by Udende.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Udende the winner of the senatorial election, as he garnered 135,573 votes, surpassing Senator Suswam, who received 112,231 votes.

Suswam contested the election results, alleging over-voting, irregularities, alterations, and falsification of results. The tribunal supported Suswam's claim, stating that irregularities occurred in five out of seven local governments in the Senatorial District.

As a result, the tribunal nullified 51,895 votes counted for Senator Udende and 21,229 votes for Senator Suswam. Following the cancellation of padded votes, Suswam's tally reduced to 90,590, while Udende's stood at 82,699 votes.

The judgement in Suswam’s favor, which was initially delivered by the Justice Ori Zik-Ikeoha led panel, has been overturned by the Court of Appeal.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court sacks former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam from senate

BREAKING: Court sacks former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam from senate

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja

Be ready to work diligently or you leave us - Tinubu warns ministers

Be ready to work diligently or you leave us - Tinubu warns ministers

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMET's forecast runs through the country [PT]

Nigerians will experience dust haze, cloudiness for the next 3 days

Kate Henshaw faces backlsah for hosting Hope Uzodinma's fund raiser event

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second in the 2023 presidential election [PDP]

Atiku wants 7 things to change about how Nigerians elect presidents

Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu [ChannelsTV]

BREAKING: It cannot be granted - Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu