Justice E.A Obile said Lulu-Briggs did not participate in his party's primary elections and should not be the governorship candidate.

The court ordered the name of Lulu-Briggs to be replaced with Precious Baridon, the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

The court also ruled that Dumo Lulu-Briggs should henceforth desist from parading himself as the candidate of Accord Party.

Lulu-Briggs' candidacy was challenged by the Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who argued that he failed to meet the requirements of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the primary elections.