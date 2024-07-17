Court rejects Shuaibu's challenge to Ighodalo's PDP candidacy in Edo election

The off-cycle elections are to be held on September 21 in Edo. Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment held that the suit, which challenged Ighodalo’s disqualification on the grounds of alleged forgery of a voter’s card, was statute-barred.

Justice Omotosho held that the suit, being a pre-election case, was filed outside the 14 days allowed under Section 285(9) of the Constitution.