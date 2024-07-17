RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court rejects Shuaibu's challenge to Ighodalo's PDP candidacy in Edo election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge held that the plaintiffs failed to prove that Ighodalo forged his voter’s card as alleged by the plaintiffs.

The off-cycle elections are to be held on September 21 in Edo. Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment held that the suit, which challenged Ighodalo’s disqualification on the grounds of alleged forgery of a voter’s card, was statute-barred.

Justice Omotosho held that the suit, being a pre-election case, was filed outside the 14 days allowed under Section 285(9) of the Constitution.

The judge also held that even though forgery or non-possession of a voter’s card was a disqualifying factor under Section 182 of the Constitution, the plaintiffs failed to prove that Ighodalo forged his voter’s card as alleged by the plaintiffs.

