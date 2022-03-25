Court postpones judgment in suit seeking Ayade’s sacking for defection

The application which was instituted by the PDP against Ayade and his deputy was fixed for judgement today, Friday, March, 25, 2022.

But on the cause list before Justice Taiwo Taiwo, a new date (6/4/2022) was written on it.

The court official, without given any reason, said the court will not be sitting on the matter today.

The PDP had taken Ayade to court seeking an order directing him and his deputy, Ivara Esu, to vacate office over their defection to the (APC).