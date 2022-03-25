The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has rescheduled judgment in a suit challenging the defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, from the People’s Democratic party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Court postpones judgment in suit seeking Ayade’s sacking for defection
A federal high court in Abuja has fixed April 6 to deliver judgment in a suit filed by the PDP against Ben Ayade, Cross River governor.
The application which was instituted by the PDP against Ayade and his deputy was fixed for judgement today, Friday, March, 25, 2022.
But on the cause list before Justice Taiwo Taiwo, a new date (6/4/2022) was written on it.
The court official, without given any reason, said the court will not be sitting on the matter today.
The PDP had taken Ayade to court seeking an order directing him and his deputy, Ivara Esu, to vacate office over their defection to the (APC).
Ayade was elected on the platform of the PDP in 2015 and 2019, but defected to the APC on May 20, 2021, along with his deputy.
