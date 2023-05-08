Court postpones hearing for PDP, APM petitions

The hearing was set to begin today (Monday), May 08, 2023, with tight security measures in place around the venue in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress as the winner of the February 25 presidential election. However, several parties, including the PDP, Labour Party, Action Alliance, APM, and All People's Party, filed petitions challenging the results.

Before the election, the APM endorsed Atiku as its candidate, leading its candidate, Princess ChiChi Ojei, to criticise the move as a setback for Nigerian women, as she was the only female representative in the race. The presiding judge representing the tribunal panel, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammni, postponed the hearing of the petitions until Tuesday, May 09, 2023.

The APM, along with INEC, APC, Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and Kabir Masari, who stood as the APC placeholder during the primary election before being replaced by Shettima, submitted a joint petition.