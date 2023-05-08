The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court postpones hearing for PDP, APM petitions

Ima Elijah

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal rescheduled the hearing of petitions filed by PDP and APM challenging the February 25 election results.

Election tribunal view from a corner of the court room [Daily Post]
Election tribunal view from a corner of the court room [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

The hearing was set to begin today (Monday), May 08, 2023, with tight security measures in place around the venue in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress as the winner of the February 25 presidential election. However, several parties, including the PDP, Labour Party, Action Alliance, APM, and All People's Party, filed petitions challenging the results.

Before the election, the APM endorsed Atiku as its candidate, leading its candidate, Princess ChiChi Ojei, to criticise the move as a setback for Nigerian women, as she was the only female representative in the race. The presiding judge representing the tribunal panel, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammni, postponed the hearing of the petitions until Tuesday, May 09, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APM, along with INEC, APC, Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and Kabir Masari, who stood as the APC placeholder during the primary election before being replaced by Shettima, submitted a joint petition.

The APM argued that Tinubu and Shettima were not qualified to contest the election due to the alleged double nomination of the vice president-elect. Meanwhile, the APP accused Tinubu of rigging the presidential election in his favor.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Presidential election petition adjourned

BREAKING: Presidential election petition adjourned

Tinubu drops nominees with 'sense of entitlement' from appointment list

Tinubu drops nominees with 'sense of entitlement' from appointment list

How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners

How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners

Peter Obi arrives Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal

Peter Obi arrives Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal

Supreme Court fixes date for judgment on Osun governorship election

Supreme Court fixes date for judgment on Osun governorship election

Court postpones hearing for PDP, APM petitions

Court postpones hearing for PDP, APM petitions

Absence of Obanikoro stalls Fayose’s alleged ₦‎6.9bn fraud trial

Absence of Obanikoro stalls Fayose’s alleged ₦‎6.9bn fraud trial

BREAKING: Action Alliance withdraws petition against Tinubu at Tribunal

BREAKING: Action Alliance withdraws petition against Tinubu at Tribunal

Akure Airport to metamorphose into first aerotropolis in sub-Sahara Africa

Akure Airport to metamorphose into first aerotropolis in sub-Sahara Africa

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square