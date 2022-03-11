RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court orders Umahi, Deputy to retain state government seats

Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, have secured an interim order from the High Court of Ebonyi State not to vacate their offices.

The Ebonyi State High Court has granted an interim order to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, stopping their removal from office.

This followed the granting of an ex parte motion by counsel for the duo, Roy Umahi, brought pursuant to rule 3(3) of the High Court rules in suit number HAB/13/22.

Recall that the Abuja Federal High Court on Tuesday, March 08, 2022, ordered their sack for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressive Congress.

The court also ordered the PDP to present another candidate or the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

Umahi and his deputy rejected the Abuja ruling, arguing that the Ebonyi High Court ruling should take precedence.

In the motion filed by their lawyer, the governor and his deputy approached the Ebonyi High Court, arguing that its ruling should take precedence over that of the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The duo asked the court to declare that its judgement of the 28th February 2022 on their defection to APC remains valid as a judgement in rem and as such should have precedence over any other contrary judgement and should be binding on all parties, persons and authorities.

In his ruling, Justice Henry Njoku granted the prayers sought by the duo and ruled that Umahi and his deputy shall accordingly remain and not be removed from office.

