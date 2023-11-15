ADVERTISEMENT
Court of Appeal affirms Sanwo-Olu's victory as Lagos State Governor

Ima Elijah

The judges declared that there was no evidence that Sanwo-Olu's document was forged and the appeals lacked merit.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)
The LP's gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his PDP counterpart, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, had jointly filed the petition challenging the outcome of the gubernatorial election.

A central point of contention in the legal battle was Sanwo-Olu's O'Level result, and the court meticulously addressed this issue, finding no evidence to support the claims of forgery.

The judges unequivocally declared, "There was no evidence that the document was forged," stating that the appeals lacked merit.

The Court of Appeal panel, led by Yargata Nimpar, presided over a comprehensive hearing on November 7, during which arguments were presented by all parties involved. Following the hearing, the judgement was reserved.

In a session today, the three-man panel made it clear that their decision was unanimous, officially putting an end to the legal contestation. The judges commenced proceedings promptly at 3:06 pm and concluded the case, cementing Sanwo-Olu's victory as the governor of Lagos State.

