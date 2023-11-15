Court of Appeal affirms Sanwo-Olu's victory as Lagos State Governor

The LP's gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his PDP counterpart, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, had jointly filed the petition challenging the outcome of the gubernatorial election.

A central point of contention in the legal battle was Sanwo-Olu's O'Level result, and the court meticulously addressed this issue, finding no evidence to support the claims of forgery.

The judges unequivocally declared, "There was no evidence that the document was forged," stating that the appeals lacked merit.

The Court of Appeal panel, led by Yargata Nimpar, presided over a comprehensive hearing on November 7, during which arguments were presented by all parties involved. Following the hearing, the judgement was reserved.