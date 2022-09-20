Court nullifies APC Governorship Primary in Taraba

Delivering judgment, Justice Simeon Amobeda, ordered that fresh primaries must be held for the position within 14 days.

Amobeda said that the defendant could not convince the court that there was primary elections through which he emerged as the flag bearer of the party .

The judge directed the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued Bwacha.

Reacting to the judgment, Counsel to Bwacha, Mr Ibrahim Effiong said that he will study the judgment and consult with his client on the next action.

Similarly, the counsel to the APC, Mr Festus Idepefo, SAN, also said he will consult with his client after studying the judgment to decide the next line of action.

However, Kente on his part described the ruling of the court as a land mark judgment as it proves that the era of impunity is over.