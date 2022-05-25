RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court jails Kwara Poly student 2 years for cyber fraud

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin has convicted one Adebowale Oyedotun, a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, over offences bordering on cybercrime.

Court jails Kwara Poly student 2 years for cyber fraud. (VanguardNGR)
Court jails Kwara Poly student 2 years for cyber fraud. (VanguardNGR)

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) secured the conviction.

Recommended articles

Oyedotun, 19, was prosecuted on a count charge.

The trial judge, Justice Muhammed Sani, found him guilty of the charge and sentenced the accused to two years in prison, with an option of a fine of N300,000.

Upon arraignment, Oyedotun pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Sesan Ola, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered the extrajudicial statements of the defendant.

The prosecutor told the court that the investigation conducted revealed that Oyedotun had in his possession over N21 million, suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

Also, the defendant had a Toyota Camry car, which he purchased using his mother’s name.

An iPhone 12 Promax, key, and particulars of the Toyota Camry car were recovered from the convict, and a draft of N350,000 was admitted in evidence.

The counsel prayed the court to take judicial notice of the unchallenged evidence placed before it, as well as the provisions of the law to convict the defendant as charged.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt bans bullying, flogging in public schools

Lagos govt bans bullying, flogging in public schools

Court jails Kwara Poly student 2 years for cyber fraud

Court jails Kwara Poly student 2 years for cyber fraud

2023: Former ABSU VC, Prof Ikonne wins Abia PDP governorship ticket

2023: Former ABSU VC, Prof Ikonne wins Abia PDP governorship ticket

2023: Kashim emerges Bauchi PDP governorship candidate

2023: Kashim emerges Bauchi PDP governorship candidate

Former Information Minister withdraws from Nasarawa PDP guber primary

Former Information Minister withdraws from Nasarawa PDP guber primary

Former Governor's son emerges Jigawa PDP guber candidate

Former Governor's son emerges Jigawa PDP guber candidate

Benue Speaker emerges PDP governorship candidate

Benue Speaker emerges PDP governorship candidate

Natasha wins PDP Senatorial ticket 2 months after joining party

Natasha wins PDP Senatorial ticket 2 months after joining party

I'm done - Peter Obi confirms exit from PDP

I'm done - Peter Obi confirms exit from PDP

Trending

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]