Court dismisses suit seeking to nullify PDP delegates’ list for Kogi gov primaries

Abayomi Awoniyi, Abdullahi Haruna, SAN, Ruben Atabo, SAN, Mohammed Usman, Musa Wada, Kingsley Lona, Gedion Ojata, Dr M. Bolufemi filed the suit.

Defendants in the suit are the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdul Ningi, chairman of the ad hoc delegate and Warman Ogorija, Secretary.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Peter Kekemeke, held that the court does not have the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

”The subject matter from the suit is the list of the delegates to be used for the PDP Kogi primary on April 14.

”It is important to note whether the court has the jurisdiction to handle the matter.

”The court cannot hear a matter which is exclusively within the jurisdiction of another state” he held.

He held that the FCT is treated as a state in the federation and each state is responsible for the matters arising in the state.

”It is different from the Federal High Court, this court can only assume jurisdiction in the matters within the FCT.

”This court by the virtue of 299 (a) is like a state high court.

”As much as I will like to grant the order, by the law ,I am constrained and restrained to grant the order."

The claimants through their counsel, P.O Okolo, SAN, through motion on notice prayed the court to grant them the order.

They prayed for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the first and second respondents either by themselves or their agents prives, proxies, representatives or whosoever acting through them on their behalf from accepting, dealing and using the list of delegates contained in Exhibit E1-E16.

They also sought for an order of mandatory injunction directing the first and second respondents to receive, treat, deal or use the list of elected delegates contained in exhibit E1-E21 for the purpose of conducting the first respondent Kogi governorship primaries on Friday.

