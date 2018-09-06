Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Court dismisses suit seeking Adamawa APC congresses nullification

Party Politics Court dismisses suit seeking Adamawa APC congresses nullification

The plaintiffs, led by Mr Dimas Ezra and three others went to court, seeking a declaration that the party’s congresses never held in the state.

  • Published:
play Court dismisses suit seeking Adamawa APC congresses nullification (leadership)

A Yola High Court presided over by Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri has dismissed a suit filed by some aggrieved APC members, challenging the conduct of the party’s ward, council and state congresses.

The plaintiffs, led by Mr Dimas Ezra and three others went to court, seeking a declaration that the party’s congresses never held in the state.

Joined in the suit are the APC and the newly-elected state executive of the party in the state.

Waziri in his judgment, ruled that the plaintiffs, failed to observe necessary guidelines for the congresses, particularly their failure to return their nomination forms to the party and could, therefore, not claim to be denied participation in the congresses.

“It is my view that purchasing nomination form is one aspect of the election, returning same is another aspect all together that can qualify a participant.

“I am afraid, the plaintiffs here in all purposes and intent never made themselves available, having failed to return their nomination forms.

“Having failed to participate in the election, they cannot make claims to have been denied participation.

“Consequently, and legally, all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs failed like a pack of cards,” the court ruled.

Commenting on the judgment, one of the plaintiffs, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim said they would consult with their counsel with a view to appealing the judgment.

“We are consulting with our legal representation to consider the option of going to appeal.

“As you know, cases of this nature do not stop at lower level. We are gearing ourselves towards appealing,” Ibrahim said.

Also commenting, the Adamawa State Publicity Secretary of APC, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, who said he was happy with the judgment, urged members to keep aside grievances and unite to face the upcoming general elections.

“I am totally overwhelmed by the judgment. There is need for us as party members to unite and work for the interest of the party so that we face 2019 as one family,” Abdullahi said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osinbajo Read Vice President's reply to Atiku on restructuring Nigeriabullet
2 APC Buhari to pay N45m to contest as party releases 2019 election...bullet
3 Ambode Here's why people are saying Lagos Gov is about to dump APCbullet

Related Articles

2019 Elections APC Govs, lawmakers to join PDP – Ologbondiyan
Defection 6 Governors, 27 lawmakers set to dump APC soon – PDP
Electoral Bill Buhari, APC afraid of free and fair 2019 election - CUPP
2019 Elections Ondo APC adopts indirect primary
2019 Elections 259 declare interests in 35 seats in Ekiti
Saraki We Will Not Be Distracted - Senate President aide tells APC
Inter-party Advisory Council Ameh emerges as IPAC chairman
Party Politics APC zones Zamfara Governorship position to Central Zone
In Ondo Residents scamper for safety as thugs invade APC secretariat
2019 Presidential Election PDP North-Central leaders to field consensus aspirant

Politics

Reps beg Buhari to arrest Oshiomhole
PDP APC says opposition has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of 2019
Katsina Governor explains how he dealt with killer herdsmen
In Katsina APC adopts indirect primaries, supports Buhari, Masari’s re-election
Let June 12 inspire promotion of democratic principles
Atiku Police reportedly fire gunshots as ex-VP submits presidential nomination form
Saraki explains why he should be next president
Saraki Senate President explains why he should be next president