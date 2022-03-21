RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court dismisses motion to halt Umahi’s removal from office

Authors:

Ima Elijah

At the resumed hearing, the plaintiffs informed the court of their intention to withdraw the motions

Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi [Oriental Times]
Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi [Oriental Times]

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a motion on notice filed by Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, seeking to stay the execution of a judgment removing him from office.

Recommended articles

Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the motion on Monday, March 21, 2022, following the withdrawal of the case by the plaintiffs in the suit.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, who represented Governor Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, requested that the court withdraws the case, aligned with desires of the plaintiffs in the suit.

The decision by Umahi and Igwe, according to the lawyer, is based on the fact that they have now approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, to reverse the March 8 decision of the court which removed them from office, to ensure they are reinstated.

Justice Ekwo had, on March 8, in a judgment, ordered Umahi, his deputy, and 16 lawmakers to vacate their office and seats, following their defection from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, on March 10, Governor Umahi and others had sought an order of the FHC Abuja, staying the execution of its judgment directing them to vacate their offices over their defection to another political party.

At the resumed hearing, Ume informed the court of his intention to withdraw the two motions

Counsel for the PDP, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, did not oppose the application.

In a short ruling, Justice Ekwo struck out the matter.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku condemns attack on Obiozor’s residence

Atiku condemns attack on Obiozor’s residence

Court dismisses motion to halt Umahi’s removal from office

Court dismisses motion to halt Umahi’s removal from office

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

EFCC grants Obiano bail after 5 days in detention

EFCC grants Obiano bail after 5 days in detention

23 people killed, 70 houses razed as gunmen attack 3 Kaduna communities

23 people killed, 70 houses razed as gunmen attack 3 Kaduna communities

JAMB registers over 1.5m candidates as registration closes on Saturday

JAMB registers over 1.5m candidates as registration closes on Saturday

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

Trending

Osinbajo reportedly informs Buhari of his 2023 presidential ambition

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari (Presidency)

Cracks in PDP as party leaders disagree over zoning of 2023 presidential ticket

PDP 2023 Presidential aspirants (The Nation)

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (The Nation)

2023 Presidency: Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi shares her 5-point agenda for Nigeria

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, Presidential aspirant