RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court didn't disqualify APC Governorship candidate in Ekiti- Official

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal High Court (FHC) on Thursday said it did not give an order disqualifying Biodun Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Saturday’s governorship election.

APC Governorship candidate in Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji.
APC Governorship candidate in Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, Assistant Director on Information of the FHC.

Recommended articles

The FHC said the information was untrue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was titled: “Re: Court Disqualifies APC Candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, from Ekiti Guber Election.”

It reads in part: “The attention of the Federal High Court has been drawn to an online report in circulation on the above subject matter with a purportedly assigned Suit Number: FHC/ABJ/CS/528/22, claiming that Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo disqualified the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji from the Ekiti governorship election, less than 48 hours to the polls.

“The Federal High Court hereby debunks the existence of any such case in its entire jurisdiction and indeed the Court Order as alleged.

“The Contact Court states categorically that there has been no such case before Hon. justice I.E Ekwo.

“The said report is unfounded, very mischievous and aimed at not only misleading members of the public, but also causing tension.”

According to the statement, it is worrisome that some media practitioners hasten to give false information to the public for their own selfish interests, thereby unduly heating up the polity.

“Professionalism and truth remain ethical values that should guide journalists in their daily reportage of issues.

“This spurious reportage sold out to the public is most unfortunate and unacceptable. It should be totally ignored,” it concluded.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Invoke Owo deities on killers of Catholic Church worshippers, Group urges Olowo

Invoke Owo deities on killers of Catholic Church worshippers, Group urges Olowo

Court didn't disqualify APC Governorship candidate in Ekiti- Official

Court didn't disqualify APC Governorship candidate in Ekiti- Official

FG begins digitisation of conditional cash transfer in Lagos

FG begins digitisation of conditional cash transfer in Lagos

PDP Governors Forum congratulates Okowa on VP selection

PDP Governors Forum congratulates Okowa on VP selection

My reasons for picking Okowa - Read Atiku's full speech

My reasons for picking Okowa - Read Atiku's full speech

Tinubu moves into Buhari's Abuja campaign office

Tinubu moves into Buhari's Abuja campaign office

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Borno elders express concern over lukewarm attitude to PVC registration

Borno elders express concern over lukewarm attitude to PVC registration

Alleged N321bn fraud: Court stops Gov Mohammed from probing his 2 predecessors

Alleged N321bn fraud: Court stops Gov Mohammed from probing his 2 predecessors

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

PDP dismisses Peter Obi’s popularity as South-East leaders demand VP slot

Peter Obi is now the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (PG)

Full list of all presidential candidates for 2023 presidency

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]