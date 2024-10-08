Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

Recommended articles
Justice Emeka Nwite, in a judgment, affirmed the Abure-led leadership and the March 2024 Nnewi Convention that produced the national leadership of the LP.
Justice Nwite ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Abure as the legitimate chairman, overriding INEC’s earlier stance that Abure’s leadership was invalid.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC had argued that the LP’s national convention, which was conducted, violated the Constitution and Electoral Act, and that the party failed to meet legal requirements for holding the convention.
The electoral umpire had said that Abure was no longer the national chairman of the party, stating that Abure’s tenure expired in June 2024.