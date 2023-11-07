ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court cases are not won on public opinion - APC replies Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

APC added that Obi’s decision to engage in opposition politics going forward should be done maturely and constructively.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. (ThePunch)
Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. (ThePunch)

Recommended articles

Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement in Abuja.

In his belated and grouchy reaction to the judgment of the Supreme Court dismissing his appeal against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, LP presidential candidate stated that the Supreme Court exhibited a disturbing aversion to public opinion just as it abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy.

“At his press conference, Obi again blamed our democratic institutions, particularly the courts for not awarding him victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not because he won the election, not because he proved his case in court as required by law, but because he is Peter Obi.

‘’Such haughty sense of entitlement seems to pervade Obi’s vitriolic attack on our institutions, his gross inability to distinguish between his warped version of public opinion and reality has been his greatest undoing throughout the electioneering season,’’ he said.

Morka added: "As someone who has previously benefited from the rulings of the Supreme Court on electoral matters, Obi’s acerbic attack on the judiciary only shows his arrogance and vainness.

"When the same court decided in Obi’s favour and affirmed him as duly elected Anambra governor, it was a beacon of democracy, but the court has betrayed democracy now that it decided against him.

"It cannot always be about Obi, but about our country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court cases are not won on public opinion, they are won on evidence and the law, you failed on both counts.”

He added that although the APC welcomed Obi’s decision to engage in opposition politics going forward, he should do so maturely and constructively".

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court cases are not won on public opinion - APC replies Obi

Court cases are not won on public opinion - APC replies Obi

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

INEC restores Sylva's name on candidates’ list for Bayelsa poll

INEC restores Sylva's name on candidates’ list for Bayelsa poll

Sanwo-Olu condoles with Gov Soludo over father’s death

Sanwo-Olu condoles with Gov Soludo over father’s death

Destruction of vessels by military is to conceal evidence - Nwoke

Destruction of vessels by military is to conceal evidence - Nwoke

Presidency slams Peter Obi, describes him as a copycat who gaslights Nigerians

Presidency slams Peter Obi, describes him as a copycat who gaslights Nigerians

Gov Soludo father dies at 92

Gov Soludo father dies at 92

BIMS the Backbone of Teras: Unlocking educational frontiers in Nigeria’s academic landscape

BIMS the Backbone of Teras: Unlocking educational frontiers in Nigeria’s academic landscape

Tinubu mourns victims of Canadian embassy fire

Tinubu mourns victims of Canadian embassy fire

Pulse Sports

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike and Siminialaye Fubara. [Twitter:Chris]

PDP breaks silence as Wike, Fubara meet Tinubu at Presidential Villa, Abuja

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Obaseki can't stop Shaibu from becoming Edo governor - PDP leader

Siminialaye Fubara.

Fubara suspends ₦195Bn Ring Road Project amidst political rivalry with Wike

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja