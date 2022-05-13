Court blocks INEC, CBN from Stopping Emefiele’s bid

It was gathered on Friday, May 13, 2022, that the court granted the order restraining the bank and INEC from making moves to stop Emefiele’s 2023 Presidential bid.

The application was secretly filed on May 5, 2022, and judgment was granted on Thursday, May 12. According to Punch, the Judgement delivered by Presiding Justice, DC Maidoh read in part;

“The court upon reading through the motion papers and hearing C.N. Ofiah Esq. for the claimants/applicants ordered as follows: I have read the processes in this suit, the applicant has complied with order 39 of our rules.”

“Applicants also deposed to an affidavit of urgency. From the processes before this court, I find that the said application at this stage has merit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

“In the circumstances, in line with order 39 rule 3 of our rules, this motion is hereby granted. The motion on notice is accordingly adjourned to 25/5/2022 for hearing.”