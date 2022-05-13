RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court blocks INEC, CBN from Stopping Emefiele’s bid

The court granted the order restraining the bank and INEC from making moves to stop Emefiele’s 2023 Presidential bid

A high court sitting in Kwale, Delta State has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to refrain from blocking Godwin Emefiele, the bank’s governor from seeking an elective post.

It was gathered on Friday, May 13, 2022, that the court granted the order restraining the bank and INEC from making moves to stop Emefiele’s 2023 Presidential bid.

The application was secretly filed on May 5, 2022, and judgment was granted on Thursday, May 12. According to Punch, the Judgement delivered by Presiding Justice, DC Maidoh read in part;

“The court upon reading through the motion papers and hearing C.N. Ofiah Esq. for the claimants/applicants ordered as follows: I have read the processes in this suit, the applicant has complied with order 39 of our rules.”

“Applicants also deposed to an affidavit of urgency. From the processes before this court, I find that the said application at this stage has merit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

“In the circumstances, in line with order 39 rule 3 of our rules, this motion is hereby granted. The motion on notice is accordingly adjourned to 25/5/2022 for hearing.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the CBN governor and all political appointees seeking elective positions in the 2023 general elections to step down.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

