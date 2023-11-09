ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court rejects Apapa's move to replace Imo LP governorship candidate

Nurudeen Shotayo

According to Justice Ekwo, I have studied the prayers on the motion ex-parte and also studied the averments in support.

Lamidi Apapa, fraction leader in the Labour Party [Twitter@Rexery]
Lamidi Apapa, fraction leader in the Labour Party [Twitter@Rexery]

Recommended articles

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a short ruling, refused to grant the prayer of the plaintiffs for an order of interim injunction recognising their candidate, Chief Joseph Ukaegbu, as validly elected standard bearer of the party.

The development followed an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the plaintiffs, Mohammed Mohammed, SAN, to the effect.

Rather, the judge directed Mohammed to put the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is the sole defendant, on notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am going to allow you to adopt it (the motion) but I will not grant it.

“I am not granting you the application today as you have to bring them to court.

“Let it be that they have been served and they are not in court,” the judge said.

According to Justice Ekwo, I have studied the prayers on the motion ex-parte and also studied the averments in support.

“I am of the opinion that I need to hear from the defendant (INEC) before making further Order on the motion,” he said, adjourning the matter until Friday for INEC to show cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiffs include LP; Alhaji Apapa (Acting National Chairman); Alhaji Lawal Saleh (Acting National Secretary) and Comrade Abayomi Arabambi (National Publicity Secretary).

Others are Comrade Anslem Eragbe (National Youth Leader); and Barr. Akingbade Oyelekan (National Legal Adviser) and Chief Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu (Gubernatorial candidate, Imo State) as 1st to 7th plaintiffs respectively.

The plaintiffs, in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1357/2023, sued INEC as sole defendant.

They had sought an order of interim injunction restraining INEC from “recognising any other person or persons laying claim to the LP gubernatorial ticket in Imo governorship election slated for 11th November 2023 other than the plaintiff (Ukaegbu) who emerged from the primary conducted by the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led National Working Committee (NWC) of LP on April 16.

They also sought an order of mandatory injunction directing or compelling INEC to recognise, upload and publish Ukaegbu’s name as LP governorship candidate in Imo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed contemporaneously with this ex-parte application.

ADVERTISEMENT

They equally sought an order of mandatory injunction directing INEC to upload Apapa and Saleh’s names as the acting national chairman and acting national secretary, including other Apapa-led NWC members, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed contemporaneously with this ex-parte application.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC seeks release of detained party chieftains in Kogi

APC seeks release of detained party chieftains in Kogi

FG commences construction of resettlement homes for Benue IDPs

FG commences construction of resettlement homes for Benue IDPs

killers of ex-LG caretaker Chairman in Katsina yet to be identified – Police

killers of ex-LG caretaker Chairman in Katsina yet to be identified – Police

Fires claim 12 lives in 10 months in Lagos, Ogun States

Fires claim 12 lives in 10 months in Lagos, Ogun States

Adeleke presents ₦273.9bn 2024 budget to Osun assembly

Adeleke presents ₦273.9bn 2024 budget to Osun assembly

Court rejects Apapa's move to replace Imo LP governorship candidate

Court rejects Apapa's move to replace Imo LP governorship candidate

Gov Fubara 'folds,' reaffirms Wike as his principal

Gov Fubara 'folds,' reaffirms Wike as his principal

CBN moves to go after currency speculators and hoarders

CBN moves to go after currency speculators and hoarders

Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT

Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ali Ndume and Godswil Akpabio [PG]

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

INEC needs ₦18bn to conduct Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections, 11 by-elections

LP’s governorship candidate for Bayelsa, Eradiri Udengs (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Bayelsa’s poverty rate, evidence of PDP's failure - LP gov candidate, Eradiri

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu pleads for free and fair elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa