Court annuls all APC elections in Rivers state

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state has annuled the election of Tonye Cole as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate of in Rivers State.

According to SaharaReporters, Justice Chiwendu Nwogu made the pronouncement on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

Justice Nwogu described the nomination of Mr. Cole as an act of illegality.

The Judge’s ruling was as a result of a suit filed by Ibrahim Imah and 22 others against the APC.

Also, Justice Nwogu annulled the elections of Rivers state APC local, ward and state executives.

In addition, the Judge also nullified the Rivers State APC Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly primaries.

According to SaharaReporters, he said that the elections were illegal because they were not carried out in line with the requirements of the APC.

Speaking further, he said "The rule by might must be checked by the rule of law. We must restore the hope of the common man in the justice system."

Justice Nwogu also said that those who purchased nomination forms were excluded by the party.

The Judge also dismissed the motion filed by APC’s legal counsel, Prince OSM Azunda seeking to halt the delivery of the judgment.

Justice Nwogu said Azunda’s motion is a ploy to arrest the judgement.

As it is, the APC in Rivers state might not field any candidate for the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and state House of Assembly elections in the 2019 general election.

INEC deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed October 7, 2018, for the conclusion of primary elections by all political parties.

You will recall that INEC barred the APC in Zamfara state from fielding candidates in the upcoming 2019 general elections following the party’s failure to conduct primary elections.

The Zamfara state chapter of the APC failed to present the names of elected candidates due to an internal crisis that rocked the party.