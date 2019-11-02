The court upheld the decision of the election petition tribunal in Calabar which had declared Onor as duly elected against Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba of the APC in the Feb. 23rd National Assembly elections.

In the judgement delivered on Saturday in Calabar by the lead judge of a three man panel, Justice T. Abubakar, Justice P.O Elechi and Justice A.A Wambai, declared that the appeal by Ndoma-Egba lacks merit.

Also, the victory of Mr Mike Etaba representing Obubra Etung Federal Constituency (PDP) was also upheld against Mr Egbe Jabengo, candidate of the All Progressive Congress.

Similarly, the court also affirmed the victory of Mr Chris Agibe as lawmaker representing Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency of Cross River in the National Assembly.

Agibe’s victory had earlier been declared at the election petition tribunal in Calabar against the candidate of the APC, Mr Victor Abang.