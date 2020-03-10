In his judgement, Justice Tijjani Ringim said that Diri, who is the incumbent governor of Bayelsa, was duly elected as governorship candidate of the PDP, dismissing the suit for lack of merit.

“Evidence available to me indicates that the process leading to the emergence of Diri as candidate of the PDP in the Sept. 3 governorship primaries in Bayelsa was legitimate.

” I hereby dismiss this suit for lack of merit, ” Ringim said.

Mr Ndutimi Alaibe, a governorship aspirant in Bayelsa and under the platform of the PDP had dragged the party, Diri and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over what he described as a flawed primary election.