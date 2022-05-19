RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate for Osun governorship poll

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Babayemi approached the court to challenge the submission and nomination of Adeleke

Ademola-Adeleke
A federal high court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, has dismissed a suit seeking to declare Dotun Babayemi as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The court affirmed Ademola Adeleke as the validly elected PDP candidate for the poll.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by judge Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, held that the primary election conducted at the WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo, on March 8, 2022, which produced Babayemi is null and void.

During the governorship primary election on March 8, some party chieftains held parallel primaries in the state.

In one of the primaries held at Osogbo city stadium, under the supervision of Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Bayelsa deputy governor, Adeleke was declared the winner.

In the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-backed faction which held its primaries at WOCDIF, Babayemi was declared the winner.

In a list of candidates later released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Adeleke was recognised as the duly elected candidate to fly the flag of the PDP in the governorship election in the state.

Babayemi approached the court to challenge the submission and nomination of Adeleke by the PDP to INEC and the validity of the primaries conducted at stadium.

However, the judge in his judgment, ruled in favour of Adeleke.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

