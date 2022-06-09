RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court adjourns suit challenging Buni as APC Ag chairman

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court Ibadan has adjourned until July 11, a suit challenging Gov. Mai Mala Buni as acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]
Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ajibola Salawu, Oyo State APC youth leader and three others asked the court to determine whether it is proper or not for a sitting governor to serve as acting national chairman of the party.

Recommended articles

Agomoh adjourned the suit after counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr O.C. Omeke, informed the court that he received a letter from the defendants saying they cannot meet up with the court proceedings.

Other defendants in the matter include; Mr Isiaka Oyetola, governor of Osun State, Mr Sani Bello, governor of Niger State, Sen. James Lalu, Mr Udeodehe Akpan, Stela Okote and APC.

Speaking in an interview with NAN, after the court sitting, counsel to the plaintiffs said the case had nothing to do with the current national chairman or National Working Committee (NWC) of APC, but with the former caretaker committee.

NAN reports that the court had earlier ordered service of court processes on all the defendants after the plaintiff had complained about the difficulty experienced in serving them.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sowore emerges AAC consensus presidential candidate

Sowore emerges AAC consensus presidential candidate

UNICEF returns over 300,000 girls to schools in Katsina

UNICEF returns over 300,000 girls to schools in Katsina

Democracy Day: President Buhari to address Nigerians on Sunday

Democracy Day: President Buhari to address Nigerians on Sunday

Court adjourns suit challenging Buni as APC Ag chairman

Court adjourns suit challenging Buni as APC Ag chairman

40 die in DR Congo diamond mine collapse

40 die in DR Congo diamond mine collapse

Sen. Aliero dumps APC for PDP due to injustices

Sen. Aliero dumps APC for PDP due to injustices

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Trouble for Peter Obi as LP faction elects Ezenwafor as presidential candidate

Trouble for Peter Obi as LP faction elects Ezenwafor as presidential candidate

Police distribute N62.6m to families of deceased officers in Kogi

Police distribute N62.6m to families of deceased officers in Kogi

Trending

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES APC presidential primary

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Bola Tinubu

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency. (ChannelsTV)