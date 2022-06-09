Court adjourns suit challenging Buni as APC Ag chairman

Agomoh adjourned the suit after counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr O.C. Omeke, informed the court that he received a letter from the defendants saying they cannot meet up with the court proceedings.

Other defendants in the matter include; Mr Isiaka Oyetola, governor of Osun State, Mr Sani Bello, governor of Niger State, Sen. James Lalu, Mr Udeodehe Akpan, Stela Okote and APC.

Speaking in an interview with NAN, after the court sitting, counsel to the plaintiffs said the case had nothing to do with the current national chairman or National Working Committee (NWC) of APC, but with the former caretaker committee.