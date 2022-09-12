RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court adjourns Machina vs Lawan case on Yobe North senatorial seat

Ima Elijah

Machina instituted a case against APC and INEC...

Bashir Machina and Ahmed Lawan. (Pulse)
Bashir Machina and Ahmed Lawan. (Pulse)

What the court said: The Presiding Judge, Justice Fadimatu Aminu, on Monday, September 12, 2022, reserved judgement on the pre-election case, saying a judgement date will be communicated to the parties involved in the suit.

The court arrived at the decision after listening to the arguments of both the defendants’ counsels and the plaintiff’s counsel.

What Lawan's counsel said: In an interview with newsmen shortly after the adjournment of the case, Counsel to Ahmad Lawan, Ahmed Raji (SAN), said he prayed the court to strike out the case because it was filed out of time.

“Our objection is to the fact that the matter is statute-barred because it was not filled within 14 days stipulated by the constitution”, he said.

What Machina's counsel said: Similarly, explaining his position, Ibrahim Bawa (SAN), Counsel to Bashir Machina said his client is just requesting the court to compel INEC and APC to comply with the provision of the Electoral Act by declaring his client as the authentic winner of the May 28, 2022 election.

“If I don’t have a good case, I don’t come to court and I believe this is another good case that I have and I am confident that the judgement will be in my favour”, he said.

What you should know: Recall that, Machina instituted a case against APC and INEC praying the court to compel the Independent Electoral Commission to uphold him as the authentic winner of the party’s primary elections conducted on the 28th of May 2022.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
