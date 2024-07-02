ADVERTISEMENT
Court adjourns hearing on Kano Emirship tussle suit until July 4

News Agency Of Nigeria

Court granted an order restraining 1st 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th respondents from parading themselves as Emirs in the interest of peace in Kano.

The Attorney General of Kano State, Speaker Kano State House of Assembly and Kano State House of Assembly, through their counsel Ibrahim Isah-Wangida Esq, filed a motion exparte dated May 27.

The applicants are seeking an order restraining the 15th emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero, and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as traditional rulers.

The respondents are; Ado-Bayero, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, Bichi emir; Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll, emir of Karaye; Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad-Inuwa, emir of Rano and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, emir of Gaya.

Others are the Inspector-General of Police, Director of State Security Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Nigeria Army.

When the case came up for hearing on all pending applications, Counsel to the applicants, Eyitayo Fatogun SAN, informed the court that he was served with five processes on July 1, at about 6:30 pm by the first respondent.

“My lord we received the respondent five processes yesterday evening and we have filed all our responses.

“We urge the court to give us 30 minutes to stand down to enable us serve the respondent with our responses”

Counsel to Ado-Bayero, Abdul Muhammed SAN, opposed the 30-minute stand down and sought an adjournment to enable him to reply and file all their applications.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, adjourned the matter until July 4, for a hearing of all pending applications and originating motions.

NAN reports that the court had on May 27, granted an order of interim injunction restraining the 1st 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th respondents by themselves, servants, and privies, from parading themselves as Emirs in the interest of peace in Kano.

NAN also reports that the State House of Assembly on May 23, dissolved all the four newly created Emirate councils in the state and Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf, reappointed Lamido Sanusi, as the Emir of Kano.

Court adjourns hearing on Kano Emirship tussle suit until July 4

