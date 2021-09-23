Count me out of new party formation – PDP Senator

Maeba said he neither attended nor participated in any discussion or meeting to form a new political party, saying my party remained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said though there is freedom of association, forming or joining another political party was not part of his agenda.

“I am a bona fide member of the PDP. I am comfortable in the party.

"I have no reason to jump ship, more so when the Gov. Nyesom Wike led PDP administration in Rivers is perpetuating good governance in my state to my ultimate satisfaction.”

Maeba urged Nigerians especially his teaming followers and supporters to disregard any insinuation to that effect.

He expressed optimism that the PDP was focused and determined to regain power at the centre in 2023.