Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, other APC founding fathers to dinner

It was also meant to show appreciation to the founding fathers for keeping faith with the goals and ideals of the ruling party for national salvation.

The engagement was also in furtherance of genuine efforts by the Buhari administration aimed at ensuring a rancour free and successful National Convention of the party, slated for March 26.

Others in attendance included the first Interim Chairman of Party, Chief Bisi Akande, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Rochas Okorocha, Ibrahim Shekarau and Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Others are Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Aminu Masari of Katsina, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Mai Mala Buni, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also attended the dinner.

NAN reports that no official statement was issued on the outcome of interactive dinner as at the time of filing this report.