Convention: APC zoning arrangement is not constitutional – Committee

He, however, added that all issues concerning the party’s forthcoming National Convention slated for March 26, would be ratified before the date.

Ahmed while saying that the committee would not review the party’s zoning arrangement, said the arrangement was put in place as a guide not as a constitutional issue.

“The zoning arrangement is a guide for members of the party and not a constitutional issue,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a former governor of Zamfara, Mr Abdulaziz Yari, from the North-East, has obtained the party’s national chairmanship Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

This is despite the party’s leadership zoning the position to the North-Central.

There are also indications that a former governor of Borno, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff also from the North-East, may pick his chairmanship forms from the party’s national secretariat soon.

Already, five chairmanship aspirants has picked their forms to contest the position at the party’s National Convention, including: Malam Saliu Mustapha, and a former governor of Nasarawa , Sen. Abdulahi Adamu.

Others are Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, also a former governor of Nasarawa and Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

About 4,000 delegates are expected from across the country for the APC national convention where new national executives will be elected to manage the party’s affairs.