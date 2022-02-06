RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Convention: APC UK debunks calling for postponement

Idaewor says the statement credited to the chapter, seeking that the convention to be postponed was neither endorsed by him nor other members of the APC in the UK.

Dr Phillip Idaewor, Chairman, APC in the UK.
The All Progressives Congress (APC), United Kingdom (UK) chapter, says it is totally in support of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) on the Feb. 26 date for its national convention.

Dr Phillip Idaewor, Chairman of the party in the UK and a presidential aspirant, made the declaration in a statement on Saturday.

He said the statement credited to the chapter, seeking that the convention to be postponed was neither endorsed by him nor other members of the APC in the UK.

Our investigations revealed that the statement was solely issued by one Phillip Agbase, using my name and the chapter which is tantamount to impersonation and we are taking him up on that, legally.

“APC UK has always respected the party hierarchy and will always abide by decisions taken by it.

“We support whichever date the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) chooses for the national convention,” Idaewor said.

The presidential hopeful, however, urged APC members in Nigeria and the Diaspora to give the necessary support to the Gov. Mai Mala Buni- led CECPC to ensure a smooth convention.

“APC remains one indivisible house and members must fight against being infiltrated by opposition.

“Whatever decision on the date of the convention will be in the interest of the party, and so, we must all rally round the National Working Committee to ensure free, fair and credible convention as well as victory of the party in the 2023 general elections,” he added.

