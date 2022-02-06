Convention: APC UK debunks calling for postponement

Dr Phillip Idaewor, Chairman of the party in the UK and a presidential aspirant, made the declaration in a statement on Saturday.

He said the statement credited to the chapter, seeking that the convention to be postponed was neither endorsed by him nor other members of the APC in the UK.

“Our investigations revealed that the statement was solely issued by one Phillip Agbase, using my name and the chapter which is tantamount to impersonation and we are taking him up on that, legally.

“APC UK has always respected the party hierarchy and will always abide by decisions taken by it.

“We support whichever date the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) chooses for the national convention,” Idaewor said.

The presidential hopeful, however, urged APC members in Nigeria and the Diaspora to give the necessary support to the Gov. Mai Mala Buni- led CECPC to ensure a smooth convention.

“APC remains one indivisible house and members must fight against being infiltrated by opposition.