Constitution Review: Aisha Buhari charges into NASS proceedings

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, received the First Lady and her delegates after citing bill amendment provisions to the committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal matters (i.e. Order 12) which suspended ‘privileges of the floor’ to admit the First Lady and her delegation as distinguished visitors.

Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the committee on Provisions of the Constitution Review, moved that the Senate receive the report of the Committee, a motion seconded by the Chairman Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Betty Apiafi.

In a brief remark, Lawan, after reports had been brought forward, said the visit of the First Lady was to encourage moves for a bill to include more female parliamentarians in state and federal legislative houses. He also assured the First Lady that the Senate will ensure women’s participation in governance and during its voting on amendments to the constitution.

Lawan said,

“The First Lady’s visit is to show support for a bill for more female parliamentarians in both chambers in the Senate and the House and the State Legislatures.”

“This, we believe, will help in nation building as such significant participation by our women will add value to not only legislation but the much desired and needed national development.”

“For us as a nation, our motto is Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress. We believe that all hands must be on deck to ensure the participation of each and every segment of our society.”

“At the moment, you’ll all agree with me that our women have not been able to get that level of participation commensurate with their population as reflected in our demography.”