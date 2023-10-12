Consider career in evangelism – Reuben Abati advises Peter Obi

Abati, speaking on Arise TV, condemned Obi's actions, labeling the conference as unnecessary and attention-seeking.

At the press conference held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Peter Obi urged President Tinubu to reintroduce himself to Nigerians amidst ongoing doubts about his educational qualifications.

Obi demanded clear details about the schools Tinubu attended, his participation in the National Youth Service Corps, and any potential name changes. Obi stated the need for transparency to avoid international embarrassment.

Abati, a respected voice in Nigerian journalism, criticised Obi's approach, suggesting that any concerns about the electoral process should be resolved in the court of law. He argued that Obi's actions were merely seeking media attention and publicity.

Abati highlighted the ongoing legal action taken by Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential candidate, as a more appropriate course of action within the electoral process.

Adding to the discourse, the All Progressives Congress (APC) responded to Obi's claims, asserting that the Chicago State University had clarified the questions raised, and there was no hidden information about President Tinubu's identity.