'Consensus failed' - Tambuwal makes U-turn after Northern elders' snub

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tambuwal's statement comes in the wake of Northern leaders' decision to choose Saraki and Mohammed as the preferred aspirants to vie for the PDP presidential ticket.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]
Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

The Sokoto state Governor and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal, has distanced himself from the consensus agreement reached by some Northern leaders.

Pulse had reported that the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, have been penned down by the Northern Elders’ Forum as the anointed candidates for the PDP presidential ticket.

This decision was announced by a committee headed by Prof Ango Abdullahi which was saddled with the responsibility to produce a consensus candidate to represent the North in the PDP presidential primary.

According to Abdullahi, his committee submitted a report to the former Military President Ibrahim Babangida who accepted and approved it.

He also revealed that the process that threw up Saraki and Mohammed was a three-phase screening, adding that the exercise was thorough and fair.

The report also showed that Saraki and Mohammed were tied on 10 votes apiece, while Tambuwal trailed with three votes less, and Mohammed Hayatudeen finished last with five votes to his name.

Reacting to the development, Tambuwal announced on his official Twitter page on Saturday, April 23, 2022, that the drive to produce a northern consensus candidate has failed.

"Northern Consensus Drive Failed. Therefore, I'm Not Part of Any Agreement. - AWT," the tweet read.

Recall that Tambuwal had held a series of consultations alongside, Saraki, Mohammed, and Hayatudeen, to produce a consensus candidate for the region.

His disapproval of the outcome indicates his resolve to go ahead with his presidential ambition having submitted his nomination forms.

Other aspirants jostling for the PDP ticket are former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, Dele Momodu, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, former Governors of Ekiti and Anambra states, Ayodele Fayose and Peter Obi.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

