Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, should have defected to the PDP when the whole exercise was fancifully tagged ‘gale of defections’, when it was still cool to defect and when everyone expected him to defect.

Instead, the 4th most powerful public official in the land has been coy about his future political plans, he’s been playing irritating games and dithering when he should be sure-footed, and he’s come across as annoyingly confused.

On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Dogara said he had made up his mind not to seek elective position until a group of supporters stormed his Abuja home to ask him to change his mind.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God; even though I had been considering not running this time around, now that my people have called upon me to do so, I feel compelled to heed their call”, Dogara said.

It was the oldest political lie in the book and no one believed Dogara when he uttered them.

On Wednesday, September 12, 2018, camp Dogara leaked to the media, news that their principal was on the verge of picking up his PDP nomination form for a return to the House of Representatives, to represent the people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa in the lower legislative chamber.

It’s 4pm of Thursday, September 13 and Dogara is yet to pick up his PDP nomination form or announce his formal defection to the PDP.

Never has a politician been more confused, annoyingly cunning and all over the place.

Dogara has always belonged in the PDP and everyone knew he was returning there the moment he announced the defection of 36 Reps from the APC to the PDP on July 24, 2018.

Dogara's heart has long left the APC. Everyone knows that. He knows that. Why he has refused to announce his formal defection after two months, in order to give his new party enough time to accommodate him in their plans ahead of the 2019 elections, has to be the ninth wonder of the new world.